Odell who? Brandon Marshall stole the show at MetLife

Odell Beckham had the highlightreel plays, but he wasn't the best wide receiver on the field Sunday at the Meadowlands.
That honor belongs to Brandon Marshall, who dominated the Giants with 12 catches (on 13 targets) for 131 yards and a nine-yard touchdown that forced overtime in an eventual 23-20 win for the Jets, their first conquest in this rivalry since 1993.
Marshall's big day put him over 1,000 yards for the eighth time in his career. He now has 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams, an NFL record that speaks both to his prolific production and the off-the-field and locker room issues that have dotted his career. With four games to play, Marshall could end up with a 1,200-yard season with his fourth team.
Marshall might not be as far from Canton as you might think. Some postseason pedigree would help: Marshall, 31, hasn't been to the playoffs once in 10 seasons. The 7-5 Jets could be his last best shot.
"It's been an interesting career so far," Marshall told Peter King of TheMMQB.com. "I usually wait 'til the end of the season to think about what I've accomplished. But I've had a lot of different quarterbacks, and I'm proud that I've been able to be productive with a lot of quarterbacks."
The Jets' trade for Marshall is looking like an all-timer. The Jets acquired one of the most productive wide receivers in football for a fifth-round pick. They even got a seventh-round pick back. The next day, new general manager Mike Maccagnan acquired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for a sixth-round pick.
Six months later, Fitzpatrick and Marshall are on pace to have the most productive season for a QB-WR duo in Jets history. Maccagnan would be wise to include these facts on his Executive Of The Year sales pitch.