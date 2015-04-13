Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz talking TD celebration

According to the New York Daily News, the Giants' second-year wideout approached Cruz about some type of tandem end zone celebration for the 2015 season.
Tom Coughlin must be thrilled.
"He wants to do a dual kind of end zone celebration between him and I," Cruz said. "We haven't come up with it just yet."
Cruz added: "The question is, I don't know if he wants to do it when I score a touchdown or when he scores a touchdown. That's the only question we really have to ask."
The real problem, of course, is that Cruz might not be anywhere near the end zone anytime soon. Though he told reporters he's at about 60 percent right now, the team has expressed plenty of caution in regards to a Week 1 appearance.
On a deeper level, a torn patellar tendon is a brutal injury that can take more than one offseason to recover from.
While we have this image of Cruz and Beckham driving opposing defenses insane, it could be more than a year before those tandem dances take hold.
