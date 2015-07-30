Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz avoid PUP list to start camp

Beckham missed June practices with a hamstring tweak. Cruz is returning from patellar tendon surgery.
Cruz looked "jacked and ready to go," per NJ.com's Jordan Raanan, while Beckham was running "just fine" during conditioning tests.
Both players are expected to be eased in over the next few weeks.
James Jones will soon join the Giants' dynamic receiving duo. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jones is set to sign a one-year deal with the Giants on Thursday when he lands in New York.
The former Packer wideout has been looking for a new home since his release from the Raiders in early May.
The Giants makes sense as a landing spot, as Jones played under offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo in Green Bay.
