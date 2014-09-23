Odell Beckham 'showed burst' in return to practice

For the first time since the middle of August, the New York Giants rookie receiver ran routes at full speed and caught passes during the individual portion of practice Tuesday, per NJ.com's Jordan Raanan. The wideout was limited in practice.
Beckham has battled a nagging hamstring injury that caused him to miss all five preseason games and the first three weeks of the season.
The first-round pick isn't expected to play in Thursday's divisional game against the Washington Redskins and has targeted Week 5 as his NFL debut.
The 21-year-old entered the NFL labeled as a polished route runner with big-play ability. Beckham's injury has been one cause of frustration for coach Tom Coughlin.
Tuesday was a step toward easing that irritation.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.