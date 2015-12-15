Odell Beckham's prime time toe-tapper is best of Week 14

At the tail end of a nine-play, 80-yard drive, the Giants stood six yards away from the goal line on first down. With Beckham matched up with Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes in man coverage, Eli Manning faked a handoff to Rashad Jennings and rolled out toward Beckham on the right. The wideout ran a 10-yard out and Manning found Beckham fading near the pylon. The Giants' star wide receiver looked the part on the catch, planting his left foot inbounds -- by a millimeter -- and deftly dragging his right as he firmly secured the ball toward the ground.