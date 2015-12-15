Odell Beckham's prime time toe-tapper is best of Week 14

Odell did it again.
One year after launching himself into the national sports zeitgeist with a back-bending, one-handed snag against the Cowboys, and two weeks after stretching out a diving left-handed touchdown catch in D.C., the eccentric Giants wide receiver continues to shock and amaze. A Monday night audience caught an intimate glimpse of Beckham's greatness on full display against the Dolphins.
Topping Week 14's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week" presented by Bridgestone is Odell Beckham's game-changing toe-tapper against the Dolphins.
Down 24-17 in the third quarter, the Giants needed a spark. New York had to keep pace in the NFC East by stealing a win from the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. For Beckham, the game had an ever greater significance. His teammate at LSU and close friend Jarvis Landry stood on the other sideline, charting his career against Beckham's and rivaling the Giant in career receptions and hairstyles.
At the tail end of a nine-play, 80-yard drive, the Giants stood six yards away from the goal line on first down. With Beckham matched up with Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes in man coverage, Eli Manning faked a handoff to Rashad Jennings and rolled out toward Beckham on the right. The wideout ran a 10-yard out and Manning found Beckham fading near the pylon. The Giants' star wide receiver looked the part on the catch, planting his left foot inbounds -- by a millimeter -- and deftly dragging his right as he firmly secured the ball toward the ground.
Initially ruled incomplete on the field, the play was reversed upon review -- thank you, #PylonCam -- drawing the Giants even with Miami at 24 and setting up Beckham for his breakout play -- a 84-yard catch-and-run for six -- in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Beckham's athletic antics, New York completed a 31-24 victory and kept its playoff hopes alive.
