Odell Beckham's best NFL fits include Jets, Eagles and Panthers

The unceremonious dismissal of five-time Pro Bowler (and face of the franchise) Steve Smith leaves a huge hole in the Panthers' offensive lineup. Just ask DeAngelo Williams. The team lacks a dependable No. 1 receiver and, really, has just one established playmaker in the passing game (tight end Greg Olsen). While it's tough to ask a rookie to carry an aerial attack, Beckham displays all of the traits to be a top dog in a vertical passing game. From his polished route running to his knack for producing big plays, Beckham is the kind of game changer that the Panthers desperately need to stay atop the NFC South in 2014. With general manager Dave Gettleman facing enormous pressure from the fan base to replace the best player in franchise history, Carolina could go all-in to acquire the LSU standout on draft day.