Odell Beckham Jr.'s OTA absence points to a broader concern

After the Giants' blowout loss at Green Bay in this past January's Wild Card Round, I wrote that Beckham's highly publicized boat trip in Miami had nothing to do with Big Blue's defeat. He spent his off day doing what he wanted to do, as is his right. He didn't miss any work. As long as a guy shows up when he's supposed to -- and is physically and mentally ready for practice and games -- that's what you should care about.