Odell Beckham Jr.'s happy feet

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. burst onto the scene in 2014 and amassed a highlight reel full of explosive plays and mind-bending catches, most notably his one-hander against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
But let's not forget about the man's feet!
Beckham just posted the below video to his Instagram account, and as you can see from his ladder workout, he's got the foot speed and coordination to not only make it in the NFL, but also on "Dancing with the Stars."
