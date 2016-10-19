Odell Beckham Jr.'s antics: How to handle a diva wide receiver

Cris Carter, at various points in his career, wasn't all that different than OBJ. He played with an emotion that, as a coach, you had to be aware of at all times. If you didn't get him involved early, you risked him losing his cool or, worse yet, emotionally checking out of the game altogether. I'm not exaggerating in saying that when I was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, I would have a specifically defined section on my call sheet labeled "Cris Carter." I knew I could go to those plays at any given time, even if only to get Cris his touches and keep his emotional balance in check. Let's not forget, across from Cris was another pretty good receiver, Randy Moss, who wasn't without his own outbursts. The challenge for a coach is balancing those myriad personalities, getting everyone focused on the same goal without squelching the personalities or emotions of the people at hand. It's easier said than done.