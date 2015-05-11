Odell Beckham Jr. goes wild over LeBron James winner

The Cleveland Cavaliers evened their playoff series with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday thanks to LeBron James, whose buzzer-beating jumper sealed a huge road win.
James has fans all over the world, but it's hard to imagine too many match the enthusiasm of Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who just about lost his damn mind while watching the final seconds of the Cavs' victory. Evidential proof:
Beckham's superstar status was sealed last December when James invited Beckham to dinner when the four-time NBA MVP was in town for a Knicks game. James said afterward that he "let (Beckham) pick my brain a little bit." How magnanimous of the King.
"He's just my favorite athlete," a beaming Beckham said the day after, according to the New York Daily News. "Just to be able to meet him and to be able to talk to him, and him to be able to share some words. It was a good time."
Let's hope ODB continues to document his delirious James fandom during the NBA playoffs.
- The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*