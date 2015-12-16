Odell Beckham isn't a must-start this week

M.G.: The Chiefs do line up against the Ravens this week, but the matchup might not be as juicy as you think. The Ravens in the past month are allowing fewer than seven points per game to tight ends. Considering how inconsistently the Chiefs have been targeting Kelce (eight targets in the past two games), this isn't a week about which to be optimistic. Next week's game is against the Browns, who have been even tougher on tight ends this season. If you play in a Week 17 championship (why?) and you surivive that long, there is a matchup with the Raiders on tap. But I'm not dropping Kelce just because I don't want any of my opponents to scoop up a talented player. However, I'm also not confident in starting him anytiime soon.