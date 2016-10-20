Odell Beckham (hip) limited in practice

The star wide receiver was limited Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a hip issue he endured in the first half of Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday that Beckham is still feeling sore and that he is considered day-to-day.
Beckham returned to pile up 211 yards and two scores on the day, so we aren't overly concerned -- at least not yet -- about his status for Sunday's showdown with the Rams in London.
With 35 grabs for 581 yards and three touchdowns on the year, Beckham has served as the unquestioned center of Big Blue's offense all season.
Losing him for any amount of time would devastate New York's air attack.