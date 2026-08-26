Old-school OBJ? Giants WR makes one-handed catch at practice as he battles for roster spot

When last we saw Beckham in an NFL season, he was mostly ineffective for the Miami Dolphins, catching nine passes for 55 yards over nine games in 2024. OBJ has looked better than that this summer, but at 33, remains on an uphill climb to make an impact.

Calvin Austin III’s practice injury on Tuesday, which was confirmed to be a season-ending ACL tear, doesn’t immediately open up opportunity for Beckham. Austin worked as a primary slot option. OBJ runs from the outside (one slot snap, 46 wide during preseason action).

While Beckham won’t replace Austin’s slot snaps, the injury could help open up an extra roster spot in the WR room that New York may decide to use on OBJ.