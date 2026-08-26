Old-school OBJ? Giants WR makes one-handed catch at practice as he battles for roster spot
Odell Beckham has surprised many by looking spry during New York Giants camp. The 33-year-old, who didn’t play a lick of football last year, has knocked off the rust admirably in his attempt to make Big Blue’s roster.
On Tuesday, OBJ gave us the latest reminder of his latent abilities.
Turning back the ⏰👀.— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 25, 2026
Odell Beckham Jr. made a RIDICULOUS one-handed catch today at Giants practice. pic.twitter.com/40PF5jcnkG
Sure, it may have been a practice snag against air, but it’s still good to see that the one-handed Beckham still exists.
OBJ has cycled through reps with the backups and starters through training camp. During preseason action, he’s mostly run with the backups and hasn’t stood out from a production standpoint. In 47 snaps over two games, he’s caught four passes on seven targets for 23 yards. A dropped touchdown in Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was a downer for the veteran receiver.
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When last we saw Beckham in an NFL season, he was mostly ineffective for the Miami Dolphins, catching nine passes for 55 yards over nine games in 2024. OBJ has looked better than that this summer, but at 33, remains on an uphill climb to make an impact.
Calvin Austin III’s practice injury on Tuesday, which was confirmed to be a season-ending ACL tear, doesn’t immediately open up opportunity for Beckham. Austin worked as a primary slot option. OBJ runs from the outside (one slot snap, 46 wide during preseason action).
While Beckham won’t replace Austin’s slot snaps, the injury could help open up an extra roster spot in the WR room that New York may decide to use on OBJ.