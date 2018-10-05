Odell Beckham: Giants 'need to play with some heart'

"It's just it's a different place the energy," Beckham said. "It isn't like -- where I say we come from -- it isn't that savage mentality of like -- and it's partly the NFL. You know, it's different than college. When we left practice in college, we goin' to eat University Seafood, we goin' to Kane's, we goin' to get some food, we gonna chill in the room like we chill together. And [in the NFL] when everybody leaves they've got a family, they've got a wife, they've got kids to come home to. And ... I don't have that, so I try and build that relationship with my teammates because I want to know who am I going to war with everyday. When the heat's on, who is this person outside of just being at work and saying what's up?