Around the NFL

Odell Beckham expects to hear it from Eagles fans

Published: Dec 21, 2016 at 03:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

When the Giants visit the Eagles for Thursday Night Football, Big Blue wideout Odell Beckham expects to hear it from Philly's home crowd.

"I've been called anything in the book over there when you're down in Philly," Beckham said Tuesday, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

After losing seven of their last eight games, the Eagles have been erased from the postseason picture. The Giants, though, can clinch a playoff spot with a prime-time victory in hostile territory.

"They don't want to see you win. There's nothing wrong with that," Beckham said of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field. "But just some of the stuff that was said, it's pretty crazy. But at the end of the day, man, it's all noise. It's just words, it's just talk. Not going to make or break who you are. But it is a pretty ruthless place down there."

The best way to quiet a raucous enemy crowd? Obviously, it comes through New York using its smothering defense to silence quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense. Also through Beckham adding to his team-high 10 touchdowns on the year -- with all of them coming since Week 5.

Until that happens, Beckham knows Philly's fan base will layer him with a bevy of creative insults.

"I pretty much hear it everywhere I go, to be honest," Beckham said. "Anybody who is sitting out there feels like they can say whatever they want, they're invincible. It is what it is. Like I said, I've been called all kinds of names. It's not going to deter me from who I am."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants TE Evan Engram ignoring trade rumors: 'I'm not the type of person to want to tap out'

Despite the possibility that a new environment with less scrutiny could help his career, Giants TE Evan Engram has zero interest in jumping ship.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid in Washington, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have no interest in trading Ronald Jones 

As the trade deadline approaches, speculation has arisen that the Buccaneers could part with Ronald Jones. Asked about the possibility of trading the running back, head coach Bruce Arians dismissed the notion.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Browns on 'TNF'

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater -- battling foot and quad injuries -- is expected to start in Thursday night's pivotal game against the Browns in Cleveland, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the quarterback's old squad, the Los Angeles Rams, and the QB he was swapped for, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, on Sunday and the signal-caller admitted there's some motivation, but above all else is the reality that the 0-6 Lions need to get into the win column. 
news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, but doesn't believe Trey Lance will be available. 
news

Week 7 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Packers expected to sign former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus

The Packers will sign defensive end ﻿Whitney Mercilus, adding pass-rushing help to a defense averaging 2.3 sacks per game. For Mercilus, it's a new home for a 10-year career spent entirely with the Texans until now.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury (COVID) remains away from team, building offensive game plan from home

As of Wednesday, the undefeated Cardinals remain unsure if coach Kliff Kingsbury will be cleared in time to participate in Sunday's game against the 1-5 Texans.
news

DeForest Buckner on first game vs. 49ers following 2020 trade to Colts: 'It's a little personal'

The blockbuster deal that sent ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ to the Colts is now 19 months behind us. Buckner thrived in his first season in Indianapolis, earning first-team All-Pro honors. He also learned a valuable lesson along the way.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 20

The Panthers secondary got a boost Wednesday as Pro Bowl CB ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ took the practice field with his new teammates for the first time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW