Odell Beckham expects to hear it from Eagles fans

When the Giants visit the Eagles for Thursday Night Football, Big Blue wideout Odell Beckham expects to hear it from Philly's home crowd.
"I've been called anything in the book over there when you're down in Philly," Beckham said Tuesday, per ESPN's Tim McManus.
"They don't want to see you win. There's nothing wrong with that," Beckham said of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field. "But just some of the stuff that was said, it's pretty crazy. But at the end of the day, man, it's all noise. It's just words, it's just talk. Not going to make or break who you are. But it is a pretty ruthless place down there."
The best way to quiet a raucous enemy crowd? Obviously, it comes through New York using its smothering defense to silence quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense. Also through Beckham adding to his team-high 10 touchdowns on the year -- with all of them coming since Week 5.
Until that happens, Beckham knows Philly's fan base will layer him with a bevy of creative insults.
"I pretty much hear it everywhere I go, to be honest," Beckham said. "Anybody who is sitting out there feels like they can say whatever they want, they're invincible. It is what it is. Like I said, I've been called all kinds of names. It's not going to deter me from who I am."