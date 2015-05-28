Odell Beckham: Double coverage 'not going to work'

There's a misguided sense among a segment of amateur analysts and fantasy footballers that 2014 Offensive Rookie of the YearOdell Beckham is susceptible to a sophomore slump with defenses prepared to send double teams in waves this season.
"I definitely expect to receive a lot more attention," Beckham said Wednesday, via NJ.com's Jordan Raanan. "But it's just not going to work."
Opposing defenses started double-teaming Beckham late last season, just as offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo got creative, moving the game's most dangerous wide receiver around the formation.
Beckham's 606 yards in December were the most by any rookie in one calendar month. With multiple defensive backs trying in vain to contain Beckham, Rueben Randle exploded for 12 receptions and 290 yards in the final two games.
Defenses will have to pick their poison in 2015, with star slot receiver Victor Cruz due back from a torn patellar tendon.
"You know you have Vic and Reuben, it's going to be hard to double or have a safety over the top with the stuff that we have going on," Beckham said. "I don't think it's going to be beneficial for them."
With a better handle on the playbook, Beckham is poised to take his game to another level this season.
It has been obvious even in limited OTA workouts that Beckham is the "best player on the field" and moving "at a different speed than everybody else," per Raanan.
Beckham is one of the most talented players the NFL has seen this century, putting the game's top cornerbacks on skates with his unique combination of explosive cuts, refined route running, easy hangtime, suction-cup hands and improvisational creativity.
The question isn't whether Beckham will struggle in his second time around the league. It's whether he's already pro football's most unstoppable weapon -- as his November and Decembergame film suggests.
