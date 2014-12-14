Odell Beckham dominates again in win over Redskins

The New York Giants got another incredible day of production from rookie Odell Beckham in a 24-13 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Our takeaways:
- Odell Beckham is the reason this Giants season will always have a silver lining. The rookie receiver continued his domination of the NFL, finishing with 12 receptions for 143 yards andthreetouchdowns. Another long touchdown catch was wiped away by a holding penalty. Beckham broke Jeremy Shockey's rookie receiving record and may have overtaken Mike Evans as the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. This might be the biggest rookie impact by a wide receiver since Randy Moss in 1998.
- Colt McCoyaggravated his neck injury in the first half, giving Robert Griffin III another opportunity to salvage something from this lost season. RGIII looked far more comfortable than we'd previously seen him and even flashed some of his old athleticism on a scramble into the end zone as the second quarter ended. In true Redskins form, the play was reviewed and ruled a fumble and touchback. It was the turning point of the game.
- Eli Manning is quietly having a very nice season for the Giants. The veteran passer has done well adjusting to a new offense and deserves plenty of credit for Beckham's instant ascension to superstar status. The Giants have a lot of things to worry about in the offseason, but the quarterback position is not one of them.
- Santana Mossstraight lost it after the Griffin touchdown run was overturned. The veteran receiver confronted game officials and received two unsportsmanlike penalties and an ejection from the game. We imagine the frustration of an awful Redskins season played a role in Moss' behavior here.
