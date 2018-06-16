Odell Beckham confirms he'll attend training camp

Beckham passed the aforementioned reporters after the conclusion of his youth camp, which he held just two days after Giants minicamp ended. While notable absences dotted other minicamps around the league, Beckham was in attendance for New York's practices (though he only participated in the individual portion of sessions). It's a good sign for a star wideout whose importance cannot be overstated, and whose presence was sorely missed during the Giants' forgettable 2017 season.