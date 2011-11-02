Odds stacked against losing teams after Week 8

That year, the Dolphins started the season 3-4 and went on to win the division with an 11-5 record in Tony Sparano's first season as the Dolphins coach. Minnesota was also 3-4 and going nowhere, but they rallied to a 10-6 record and a division title under Brad Childress and quarterback Tarvaris Jackson. The Chargers were off to one of their typical slow starts that year and were 3-5 but came charging back to win the division with an 8-8 record. So, for the 13 head coaches who have to stand in front of 53 players and a coaching staff this week and make them believe they can get it done, they should talk about 2008.