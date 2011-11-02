Odds stacked against losing teams after Week 8

At this point in the season, can a team with a losing record still make the playoffs? The pessimist says no. But a coach who sees his glass as half full might disagree.
To the credit of the naysayer, there's nothing in the Week 8 standings from the 2009 or 2010 seasons that would suggest there is any hope for a playoff run. Not one team with a losing record at this point in the season was able to turn the ship around the past two years.
But if a coach is willing to go back one more year to 2008, there is plenty of ammunition to sell the idea that the race for the playoffs is far from over. Good coaches with losing teams will walk into their Wednesday morning meeting to start their Week 9 preparation and they will talk about 2008.
That year, the Dolphins started the season 3-4 and went on to win the division with an 11-5 record in Tony Sparano's first season as the Dolphins coach. Minnesota was also 3-4 and going nowhere, but they rallied to a 10-6 record and a division title under Brad Childress and quarterback Tarvaris Jackson. The Chargers were off to one of their typical slow starts that year and were 3-5 but came charging back to win the division with an 8-8 record. So, for the 13 head coaches who have to stand in front of 53 players and a coaching staff this week and make them believe they can get it done, they should talk about 2008.
There are two losing teams I think still have a shot at making the playoffs:
- Philadelphia (3-4). The Eagles looked very impressive Sunday night in the dismantling of the Cowboys. They are at full strength, the defense is really coming together, and the offense is starting to look unstoppable. Philadelphia still has five home games and six games against teams with a losing record. A 10-6 record is definitely possible.
- Dallas (3-4). The Cowboys looked horrible against the Eagles. Dallas is a very inconsistent team, but there is still enough talent there to capture a wild-card berth. They still have four division games left and a win over Washington in hand. Their three losses prior to Sunday night's game came against good teams by 3, 4, and 4 points. With four games left against teams with losing records, a 9-7 record is achievable.