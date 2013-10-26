Octavias McKoy posts NCAA-record 455 rushing yards

Western Connecticut State running back Octavias McKoy shattered the NCAA single-game rushing record with 455 yards Saturday against Worcester State. McKoy had 43 carries on the day and scored five touchdowns on runs of 15, 1, 41, 53 and 71 yards as Western Connecticut won 55-35.
WCSU plays at the Division III level.
The record-setting night knocked Dante Brown of Marietta College off the top of the record book. Brown ran for 441 yards in a single game in 1996.
The single-game record at the FBS level belongs to former San Diego Chargers star LaDainian Tomlinson (Texas Christian), with 406 yards.