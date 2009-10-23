Ochocinco, Vilma among players who draw fines from league

NEW YORK -- Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco has been fined $10,000 by the NFL for a uniform violation.
The colorful Cincinnati wideout was fined for wearing a black chin strap on his helmet during the Bengals' loss to Houston last Sunday. NFL rules state that players must wear a white chin strap.
Also fined $10,000 was Tennessee Titans safety Chris Hope for roughing-the-passer against New England in a 59-0 loss during which Tom Brady threw for six touchdowns.
San Diego rookie linebacker Larry English was fined $7,500 for a horse collar tackle in the Chargers' loss to Denver on Monday night.
Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma received a $10,000 fine for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Earlier in the week, the league suspended Carolina safety Dante Wesley one game for launching himself into defenseless Tampa Bay returner Clifton Smith. Wesley will lose $36,000 in salary for the game.
