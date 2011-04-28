Ochocinco tweets picture with Lions' duo on practice field

One day after taking to Twitter to announce his "time is up" as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Chad Ochocinco took to the Twittersphere again. Is he lobbying for his next employer?
Ochocinco tweeted a picture of himself, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Calvin Johnson on a practice field at Georgia Tech, saying "Training with @bigplaycj and @staff_9, today was Epic, Stafford is awesome."
Tweeted Stafford: "Just got done workin out and throwing with @Bigplaycj and @ochocinco. Was a good day."
Stafford, who is recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder, appears to be doing well, looking free and easy while participating in a quarterback challenge at the University of Georgia's April 16 spring game, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported.
Speculation on Ochocinco's future with the team was sparked when one follower asked Ochocinco for his thoughts on Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green, considered by some to be the top wideout in this week's draft and often linked to the Bengals, who own the fourth overall pick.
"He'd be perfect," Ochocinco said of Green. "I've done all I can, my time is up.
"I love Cincy," he added, "but coach Lewis is mean to me now so I think I am gone."