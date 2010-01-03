Ochocinco, Sims sidelined by injuries for Bengals

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 03:32 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco has been sidelined in the third quarter of the game with the New York Jets on Sunday night with a left knee injury.

Ochocinco had no receptions before he left the game.

Ochocinco was joined on the sideline by defensive tackle Pat Sims, who broke his right forearm, and safety Tom Nelson, who injured his left knee. The Bengals will host a wild-card playoff game next Saturday, and the status of the three players for that game is uncertain.

Jets linebacker David Harris went out in the second half with an ankle problem. The Jets would not say which ankle he hurt.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

