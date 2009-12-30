Ochocinco says Jets' Revis 'couldn't cover me,' wants to hit Scott

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Chad Ochocinco's mouth is at it again.
This time, the chatty Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver took some playful shots at Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis during an entertaining conference call with the New York media Wednesday.
"Darrelle Revis couldn't cover me in a brown paper bag on a corner of a Manhattan street inside a phone booth," Ochocinco said after asking if everyone had their recorders on. "It's impossible."
Not one Bengals player was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Was that the biggest snub, or was there not a deserving Bengal? Have at it with other fans.
"I doubt that," Ryan said with a grin. "I like him, like the way he plays and all that. Hope he doesn't play this week, but anytime we play him, he's always got comments. I think it's good, good for the game."
Ochocinco and Revis, who consider each other friends, are expected to be matched up during the game Sunday night, but it's uncertain for how long. The AFC North champion Bengals might not have much to play for by the time the game starts, although the Jets need to win to make the playoffs. Ochocinco said he has called Bengals coach Marvin Lewis "at least 20 times" to see how much the starters are playing and insists he told him the team is "playing to win."
"I said, 'OK, you get me excited and try to pull me out of the game, I'm not coming out. I will force you to use every timeout just to get me off the field,'" Ochocinco said. "That's what I plan to do, I'm not coming off the field, period. If Revis is in there, I'm in the game. I'm not coming out."
Ochocinco said he thought up a scoring celebration in which he will put on a Bengals firefighter's helmet -- making like famed Jets fan Fireman Ed -- and sit on the goal post or one of his linemen's shoulders and get the fans to chant, "O-C-H-O, Ocho, Ocho, Ocho," instead of the familiar "J-E-T-S" cheer.
"I'm going out this season with a bang," Ochocinco said. "I don't care what anybody says. That's the celebration of all celebrations."
Ochocinco actually was extremely complimentary of Revis, raving about the cornerback's cover skills and calling him "one of the best."
"Look here: Me and Revis is better than Pacquiao-Mayweather, period, case closed," Ochocinco said. "I don't care what anybody is doing Sunday night. If you don't tune into the game Sunday, you have no life. You have no life. You (have) never seen a matchup like this ever before."
Ochocinco, who has 72 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns this season, has sent numerous tweets to Revis throughout the season, and the cornerback recently responded: "good morning world. i just woke up from this crazy dream. (at)OGOchoCinco came to Revis Island and disappeared."
"You know how I am, you know my personality, you know my style of play," Ochocinco said. "This is what I live for on a Sunday, and I finally get it. I haven't had the opportunity to play this type of individual in a very long time."
Ochocinco sounded genuinely surprised when told that the teams could face each other in the first round of the playoffs at Cincinnati.
"I like it," he said. "That would be me and Revis again. That's like Mayweather-Pacquiao II. He's Pacquiao, though."
"I'll hit him in the mouth, and I'm not playing," Ochocinco said. "I know he takes a lot of things I say as a joke and I'll be playing. I'm not playing this time because I'm playing for something else. I'll hit him in the mouth, helmet on or helmet off. I'll take that fine."
Scott, also known for not being afraid to speak his mind, took the high road this time.
"I'm not going to give him what he wants this time," Scott said. "He wants us to entertain the country for a week. This week's about business, not jokes."
