Ochocinco says Jets' Revis 'couldn't cover me,' wants to hit Scott

Ochocinco and Revis, who consider each other friends, are expected to be matched up during the game Sunday night, but it's uncertain for how long. The AFC North champion Bengals might not have much to play for by the time the game starts, although the Jets need to win to make the playoffs. Ochocinco said he has called Bengals coach Marvin Lewis "at least 20 times" to see how much the starters are playing and insists he told him the team is "playing to win."