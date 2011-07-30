Ochocinco says he'll follow 'Patriot way;' Haynesworth sits

"I will always be me. It has been a part of my game to always be me, but there is a certain way the Patriots do it. It's easy for me. I've always been a chameleon, so I am going to blend in and do it the Patriot way, which is win. We had our talk, and without him (Belichick) even having to saying anything -- there is no need for some of the stuff I did before. There's no need for it."