Ochocinco's dream of going pro in soccer could be ending

Ochocinco lined up as an outside midfielder and was the tallest man on the pitch. He also might have been the fastest, but he had trouble keeping up with men who've played soccer all their life. In one instance, there was a misplayed ball at the top of the box and he let a defender get there before him. On another, he kicked the ball out of bounds. His "light touch," the ability to deaden the ball with the inside of his foot, was obviously not as good as that of the pros.