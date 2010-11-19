Ochocinco probable for Bengals; Bills DT Williams questionable

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, who's battling a shoulder injury, was back at practice Friday morning after sitting out Thursday, according to the team's official website.
Ochocinco has made a marked improvement after being limited in practice Wednesday, when he told reporters he couldn't lift his arm above his head.
The Bengals listed Ochocinco and quarterback Carson Palmer (shoulder) as probable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The team's defensive line is riddled with injuries: defensive end Antwan Odom (wrist) has been ruled out, while defensive linemen Tank Johnson and Frostee Rucker, both battling knee injuries, didn't practice Friday and are doubtful.
The Bengals listed running back Cedric Benson (foot), safety Chris Crocker (calf) and linebacker Rey Maualuga (thigh) as questionable.
Safety Chinedum Ndukwe (thigh) and cornerbacks Brandon Ghee (groin) and Johnathan Joseph (neck) are probable.
Williams is nursing a hamstring injury sustained Wednesday in practice. He returned Friday after missing Thursday's practice.
Williams is having his best season since being selected in the fifth round of the 2006 draft. He leads Buffalo with three sacks and ranks third with 57 tackles.
Starting right tackle Cordaro Howard and running back Corey McIntyre also are questionable for the Bills. Howard has a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions, and McIntyre has an injured ankle.
The Bills also promoted running back Jehuu Caulcrick from the practice squad and released wide receiver Paul Hubbard.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.