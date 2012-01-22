Ochocinco inactive for Patriots against Ravens

Published: Jan 22, 2012 at 07:24 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco is inactive for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ochocinco tweeted earlier this week that his father had died. The Patriots have not announced a reason for his being inactive.

In his first season with New England, Ochocinco played in 15 regular-season games, missing a Week 11 win at Philadelphia. He started three times and had 15 catches with one touchdown in 2011.

Also inactive is rookie RB Stevan Ridley, who was active for every game. Ridley, who rushed for 441 yards this season, fumbled against Denver in the divisional round.

Baltimore CB Chykie Brown is inactive, but CB Chris Carr, who missed last week's win over Houston with thigh and back injuries, is suited up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Teams calling Panthers about Christian McCaffrey trades, but Carolina not expected to hold fire sale

With the Panthers at 1-4 and Matt Rhule fired, could more changes be on the way in Carolina? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports teams are calling about RB Christian McCaffrey among others.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in 'TNF' win vs. Bears

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE