Observations from Giants' win over Redskins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- From the moment Michael Strahan burst out of the blow-up Vince Lombardi Trophy in Thursday night's pre-game introductions, the Giants had a huge emotional edge.
They carried it with them on their first drive of the game, when New York scored its only touchdown of the night. By the time the emotion had run out, the Giants had put up a 16-7 win.
Not only did Strahan's emotional entrance leave its mark, but so did other issues.
» Even though he was gasping for air, New York's Justin Tuck proved he might just be the best defensive lineman in the league. Tuck was everywhere. And if he is not the best, then he and Giants defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka might just be the best one-two combo in the league, just like Strahan and Osi Umenyiora were.
» Washington's offense is struggling and its quarterback Jason Campbell looks unsure of himself. The Redskins' offense is not a simple one to learn and Washington should be better later in the season than it is now.
» Redskins defensive end Jason Taylor came out for early pre-game warmups in a knee brace, then shed it later in warmups and for the game. Taylor was largely ineffective, but that also could be because his knee was, at best, 75 percent healed. A true tough guy, Taylor now has played in 131 straight games.
» Now that Plaxico Burress has re-signed, the next Giant in search of a long-term deal might just be linebacker Antonio Pierce.
» As quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, Redskins Jim Zorn has an extremely challenging schedule. It is a heck of a lot to ask any coach to take on, particularly a rookie head coach.
» The Giants now have 10 days to rest up for a matchup versus the St. Louis Rams, while the Redskins wallow in defeat until their Sept. 14 home opener against the New Orleans Saints. When the Giants play in St. Louis, they will be putting their 10-game road win streak on the line.