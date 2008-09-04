Observations from Giants' win over Redskins

Published: Sep 04, 2008 at 07:12 PM

More:
» Adam Schefter's NFL.com blog

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- From the moment Michael Strahan burst out of the blow-up Vince Lombardi Trophy in Thursday night's pre-game introductions, the Giants had a huge emotional edge.

They carried it with them on their first drive of the game, when New York scored its only touchdown of the night. By the time the emotion had run out, the Giants had put up a 16-7 win.

Not only did Strahan's emotional entrance leave its mark, but so did other issues.

» Even though he was gasping for air, New York's Justin Tuck proved he might just be the best defensive lineman in the league. Tuck was everywhere. And if he is not the best, then he and Giants defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka might just be the best one-two combo in the league, just like Strahan and Osi Umenyiora were.

» Washington's offense is struggling and its quarterback Jason Campbell looks unsure of himself. The Redskins' offense is not a simple one to learn and Washington should be better later in the season than it is now.

» Pity the defender who gets in the way of Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, who is as big as most defensive linemen. In what is a contract year, Jacobs ran over Redskins defenders, grinding out a 100-plus-yard game to open the season.

» Redskins defensive end Jason Taylor came out for early pre-game warmups in a knee brace, then shed it later in warmups and for the game. Taylor was largely ineffective, but that also could be because his knee was, at best, 75 percent healed. A true tough guy, Taylor now has played in 131 straight games.

» Now that Plaxico Burress has re-signed, the next Giant in search of a long-term deal might just be linebacker Antonio Pierce.

» As quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, Redskins Jim Zorn has an extremely challenging schedule. It is a heck of a lot to ask any coach to take on, particularly a rookie head coach.

» The Giants now have 10 days to rest up for a matchup versus the St. Louis Rams, while the Redskins wallow in defeat until their Sept. 14 home opener against the New Orleans Saints. When the Giants play in St. Louis, they will be putting their 10-game road win streak on the line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Late Hall of Famer John Madden returns to 'Madden NFL 23' cover

John Madden -- a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders, legendary NFL color analyst and namesake of one the highest-selling sports video games of all time -- is returning to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

news

NFL extends support for 21 social justice grant partners in ongoing Inspire Change initiative

As part of the NFL's Inspire Change social justice initiative, the league on Wednesday announced renewals of 21 national grant partners, totaling $6.5 million in donations.

news

Demarcus Lawrence aiming to become Cowboys' sack leader in 2022

Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence aims to step his game up in 2022 and return as Dallas' sack leader for the upcoming season.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW