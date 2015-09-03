Obarksi's late field goal leads Bengals past Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tom Obarski made a 28-yard field goal with 2:49 left in Thursday night's preseason finale and the Bengals defense kept Indianapolis out of the end zone for a 9-6 victory.
Cincinnati won for the third time in four weeks, while the Colts, at 1-3, finished with their 12th consecutive non-winning preseason.
The game was marred by a fan who was injured at halftime. Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said a woman was hit by falling debris when the retractable roof opened. Ward said she walked to a nearby first-aid station.
But with both teams' biggest stars sitting out, the game was devoid of excitement.
Indy got inside the Cincinnati 10-yard line three times in the second half, but got only two field goals from Adam Vinatieri - before Obarski won it.
