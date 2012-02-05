Obama's favorite team is only thing missing from his Super day

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 08:52 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The First Fan has only one complaint about Sunday's Super Bowl: His favorite team isn't in it.

President Obama says on Twitter he's "looking forward to catching some of the big game" between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. But he wishes "the Bears weren't watching it from home, too."

Obama is a big fan of his hometown Chicago Bears and welcomed the 1985 team to the White House in October to celebrate their NFL title. The '85 Bears never got the traditional White House reception for Super Bowl champions, with the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster occurring two days after their victory over the New England Patriots.

Sunday's tweet was signed "bo," meaning it came from the president himself.

