Obama asks 49ers' Davis to play for Bears

Published: Feb 19, 2012 at 08:37 AM

With a little free time on his hands, Vernon Davis is getting involved politically this offseason, stumping for President Barack Obama.

Joining the president in San Francisco on Thursday night, the 49ers tight end addressed supporters, describing how Obama reminds him of another important figure in his life.

"I'm inspired by President Obama the same way I'm inspired by my grandma," Davis said, per KNTV-TV, telling how his grandmother kept him out of trouble as a child in Washington, D.C.

This played well with the crowd, much better than Obama's opener.

"I want to thank Vernon Davis for being here. If you want to come and play for the Bears, you are welcome to do it," the president said in a nod to his favorite team.

Total lead balloon among Bay Area voters, but Davis dug the mention.

