Oakley extends official on-field partnership with NFL through 2030

Oakley renews on-field partnership and license agreement with the National Football League, extending the on-field partnership deal as the official eyewear provider through 2030. The seven-year extension follows the announcement of the eyewear brand's NFL FLAG partnership and latest drop of Patrick Mahomes II​​ Signature Series Collection. Looking ahead, Oakley is continuing its legacy as the trusted on-field partner for the fifth consecutive year, by equipping all 32 teams and staff with pro-shields and eyewear, all powered by Prizm™ Lens Technology.

Oakley is extending the commitment to Move The Game Forward, by empowering the emerging athletes of tomorrow and encouraging positive community impact beyond the field. By leveraging sport performance optics heritage, Oakley's partnership focuses on delivering cutting-edge lens technology to both athletes and fans. Through Oakley's partnership with the National Football League and now NFL FLAG, the brand is destined to inspire the next generation of athletes through product design and innovation.

"The partnership with the NFL is far from being a conventional sponsorship deal; rather, it grants us the opportunity to offer young people access to sport, a better life and community," says Caio Amato, Oakley's Global Head of Marketing. "This collaboration not only nurtures athletes but also shapes well-rounded individuals to make a difference both on and off the field. Moving forward, our goal is to continue inspiring these kids to believe in themselves, to be who they are, while also pushing the boundaries of innovation to establish a new standard for the entire sports industry."

When it comes to players in the league, Team Oakley boasts an elite roster of NFL athletes whose influence resonates not only on the field, but also off the field socially and culturally. Oakley athletes include Super Bowl winning quarterback and founder of 15 & The Mahomies, Patrick Mahomes II, community mentor and top wide receiver DK Metcalf, first-round draft pick and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Derwin James, and many more. A recent signing to Team Oakley includes Justin Jefferson, an inspiration to the next generation of athletes, known for his ability to make big plays and impossible catches while also prioritizing giving back to his community. Each player that's part of Team Oakley values dedication, innovation, and leadership. Together, they set a dynamic example for the next generation of sport both on and off the field.

Since the partnership began, NFL athletes have had the opportunity to wear Prizm Clear Shields in game. Oakley Prizm Clear Shields are equipped with Prizm Lens technology, allowing players to see more detail and contrast in their environment. Through close collaboration with Team Oakley athletes, the design process has continued to evolve to not only stand out on the field, but also focus on the importance of eye health and safety for the players.

"Embracing the game means prioritizing every aspect of my performance, including my visual clarity and eye health, "says Team Oakley athlete and Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver, Justin Jefferson. "Oakley Prizm Shield on the field is a crucial element to my game as it empowers me on the field, ensuring my physical safety remains a priority. In the moments where focus and precision make all the difference, I trust Oakley to provide me with best-in-class products."

In addition to shields, Oakley will continue to equip all coaches and staff with innovative eyewear. With an array of options from performance and lifestyle sun eyewear including BXTR, Hydra and HSTN, to Oakley's Authentic Prescription Collection, the brand provides many options to ensure optimal sideline style. For fans looking to show support of their favorite team, the brand offers the Oakley Custom Program, complete with the ability to personalize eyewear by choosing frames, lens colors, and even the option to engrave team names and initials on the lens which can be found in store or online.

"Our extended partnership with the NFL signifies not only value alignment, but a strong commitment to product design, innovation and safety," says Fabrizio Uguzzoni, President of Professional Solutions for EssilorLuxottica North America. "For sales professionals, retail partners and eye care providers, our relationship with the NFL strengthens Oakley's position as a leader in sports-performance and optical innovation, it benefits our retail partners and eye care professionals and provides customers and consumers with a premium range of products that are backed by the NFL. This goes far beyond the game - it's about delivering eyewear solutions with the power to redefine how athletes, fans and sport enthusiasts experience the sport on and off the field."