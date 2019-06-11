Around the NFL

Oakland Raiders to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Published: Jun 11, 2019 at 11:51 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Just film, baby.

The Oakland Raiders will be featured on this year's edition of "Hard Knocks," HBO's critically acclaimed series documenting the drama and competition of an NFL training camp.

Oakland was one of five teams eligible to be compelled to participate in the program (Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Washington Redskins). This will be the franchise's first appearance on the show and one that is likely to be highly anticipated when it debuts Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Entering the second season of the second Jon Gruden era, the Raiders boast a number of notable characters, not least of whom is the camera-friendly coach. Gruden, in his 13th year as a head coach, is one of the most quotable and entertaining coaches to ever by mic'd up by NFL Films and has extensive on-camera experience; he worked as ESPN's Monday Night Football color commentator for eight seasons.

The Raiders are welcoming a lot of new faces to the organization, including receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Brandon Marshall, guard Richie Incognito, tackle Trent Brown, No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell and No. 24 overall selection Josh Jacobs, all of whom will be experiencing their first Raiders training camp and their first with Gruden.

All told, the Raiders spent the third-most amount of money in the league this offseason acquiring new talent, according to Spotrac ($296.7 million). The man who spent all that money is also a new face: first-year general manager and former NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock

Among the notable returning faces to Oakland is three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr.

The show will also document what is likely the last training camp in Oakland. The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, but have not detailed their plans for training camp ahead of the inaugural campaign. They are reported to be eyeing Reno, Nevada, as a potential training camp locale.

Oakland is the first AFC West team to be featured on "Hard Knocks" since Herman Edwards' Kansas City Chiefs took center stage in 2007, the series' first year back after a five-season hiatus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW