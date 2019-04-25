Around the NFL

Oakland Raiders select RB Josh Jacobs at No. 24

Published: Apr 25, 2019 at 04:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Alabama's Josh Jacobs ended the drought at the running back position in the first round of the draft.

The Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs with the 24th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jacobs ranked as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's eighth-best draft prospect of the league's annual selection process, easily topping the 2019 class of running backs.

"He has a thick, compact build, and I love his combination of power, elusiveness and versatility," Jeremiah said of Jones. "In the run game, he possesses excellent vision, burst and wiggle. His change-of-direction quickness is off the charts. He runs low to the ground and powers through tacklers in every game I studied."

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Jones should be in line to see plenty of action in head coach Jon Gruden's offense, especially in light of Marshawn Lynch's expected retirement. The rookie running back joins an Oakland backfield currently consisting of Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.

Jones, a dual-threat back, finished his college career with 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 carries, averaging a healthy 5.9 yards per carry while playing in the tough SEC. He added 571 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 48 catches.

Should the Raiders also need help on special teams, Jones averaged 28.6 yards per kickoff return, amassing 514 yards and a touchdown on 18 kickoff returns.

Jones is the second selection of the Raiders' three first-round picks. The Raiders earlier took Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrellat No. 4.

With the third first-round pick (27th overall), the Raiders went back to the defensive side with the selection of former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, whom Jeremiah ranked as the 23rd-best draft prospect.

"I love his temperament and toughness," Jeremiah said of the 5-foot-11, 205-pound safety. "Overall, Abram is a perfect fit as a down safety, and he'll be highly valued by teams that incorporate that position."

