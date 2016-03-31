Oakland Raiders reportedly shopping TE Mychal Rivera

Rivera isn't likely to generate much interest, but teams needy at the position could do worse. At 25, Rivera has 128 catches for 1,221 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons. Hardly an imposing blocker, he's a better match for clubs seeking a supporting pass-catcher.
From Oakland's point of view, second-year tight end Clive Walford offers much more promise, with ESPN's Adam Caplan reporting that the Raiders want to "expand his role going forward."
That makes sense after Walford displaced Rivera down the stretch, catching 15 of his 28 passes over the final month of the season. Walford offers tangible size -- he's 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds -- with a juicy mix of blocking and receiving skills.
Oakland also has Lee Smith and Gabe Holmes at the position, making them a candidate to pick another young contributor later in the draft.
Around The NFLranked the AFC West as the NFL's third-best division, largely because the Raiders -- for so long a raging, hot mess -- have morphed into one of the NFL's up-and-coming rosters. Developing Walford into a threat would only enhance their chances at a playoff bid in 2016.