Around the NFL

Oakland Raiders reportedly shopping TE Mychal Rivera

Published: Mar 31, 2016 at 07:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

We're nestled in a period of inactivity before next month's NFL Draft, but the Raiders refuse to rest.

Oakland is open to trading tight end Mychal Rivera, according to ESPN.

Rivera isn't likely to generate much interest, but teams needy at the position could do worse. At 25, Rivera has 128 catches for 1,221 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons. Hardly an imposing blocker, he's a better match for clubs seeking a supporting pass-catcher.

From Oakland's point of view, second-year tight end Clive Walford offers much more promise, with ESPN's Adam Caplan reporting that the Raiders want to "expand his role going forward."

That makes sense after Walford displaced Rivera down the stretch, catching 15 of his 28 passes over the final month of the season. Walford offers tangible size -- he's 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds -- with a juicy mix of blocking and receiving skills.

Oakland also has Lee Smith and Gabe Holmes at the position, making them a candidate to pick another young contributor later in the draft.

Around The NFLranked the AFC West as the NFL's third-best division, largely because the Raiders -- for so long a raging, hot mess -- have morphed into one of the NFL's up-and-coming rosters. Developing Walford into a threat would only enhance their chances at a playoff bid in 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

Everything in Green Bay this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision. A fact that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded when talking to reporters Wednesday.
news

Tom Brady to produce, act in Super Bowl LI road trip comedy with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin

Tom Brady produced one hell of an NFL career before announcing his retirement this offseason. Now the legendary quarterback will focus on producing another form of entertainment.
news

Ron Rivera believes Commanders are 'viable option for a lot' of quarterbacks in 2022

After failing to get even one full game out of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and being forced to hand the rest of the season to ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿, Commanders HC Ron Rivera is not about to sign up for the same outcome. He also thinks Washington might be an attractive destination for a quality passer.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 23

﻿Siran Neal﻿ has grown into a special teams ace for the Buffalo Bills. He's now being paid like one, too. The Bills agreed to terms with Neal on a three-year deal worth a maximum value of $10.9 million, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The Green Bay Packers began chiseling away this week at their salary cap mountain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle ﻿Kenny Clark﻿.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

It's been quite a month for ﻿Odell Beckham﻿. The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.
news

Bruce Arians talks up Blaine Gabbert as option to replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

With ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ the only QB under contract for 2022, the Buccaneers have been mentioned as players in a potential trade for a veteran. But there is another option for Tampa Bay: Bring back ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ as a stop-gap.
news

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero: 'There will be a lot of carryover' from Vic Fangio's defensive scheme

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero laid out his plan for Denver's defense in 2022, and it won't deviate from ex-coach Vic Fangio's scheme the past three seasons.
news

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots 'feel like they don't need me' as contract talks remain silent

No NFL player has ever recorded more interceptions in their first four seasons than J.C. Jackson. Mr. INT's next takeaway might not come as easy. As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler signed with Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old QB spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW