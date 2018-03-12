Oakland Raiders releasing cornerback Sean Smith

Published: Mar 12, 2018 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

As the Raiders continue to craft and fine-tune Jon Gruden's roster for 2018, Oakland is parting ways with at least one big-name veteran.

The Silver and Black have released cornerback Sean Smith, the team announced Monday.

Smith's departure has plenty to do with his salary, shaving a whopping $8.5 million off the books for 2018.

Turning 31 in July, Smith never lived up to the massive four-year, $40 million pact he signed two offseasons ago, a deal that included $20 million guaranteed. Smith endured a handful of benchings over the past two seasons and finished last year as the 76th player at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

Smith was also charged with felony assault for his alleged involvement in a July incident in which he was accused of stomping on a male victim's head in Pasadena, Calif.

On the field, the Raiders will turn to Gareon Conley, last year's first-round pick, to lead a cornerback room that also includes Dexter McDonald, Antonio Hamilton and Darius Hillary. The secondary remains an offseason need for Gruden and the Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cordarrelle Patterson's increased workload in Falcons offense expected to continue

﻿Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s ground campaign has been one of the most pleasantly surprising developments this season. Don't expect Atlanta to ease up on the former All-Pro returner's carries anytime soon.
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan says he 'absolutely' has faith in coach Urban Meyer

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport speaks exclusively with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who talks about his faith in head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
news

Trey Lance's time may be coming if losses continue for 49ers

With San Francisco on a four-game skid and Jimmy Garoppolo struggling at the helm, the 49ers may soon turn to rookie Trey Lance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Dolphins, Texans open to deal on QB Deshaun Watson as trade deadline looms

With the trade deadline just a few days away, the Texans and Dolphins have been in contact recently and both sides are open to a deal centered around ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ prior to Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW