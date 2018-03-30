Oakland Raiders part ways with punter Marquette King

The dumping of King comes as a surprise. A Pro Bowl alternate last season and a second-team All-Pro in 2016, the undrafted punter has established himself as one of the league's young stars at his position.
Helping the Raidersrank ninth in DVOA last season, via Football Outsiders, King was two years into a five-year, $16.5 million contract set to pay him $2.9 million in 2018. The move leaves Colby Wadman alone at the position in Oakland.
Cap savings aside, the Raiders are moving on from a talented special-teams leader who is certain to find work in a hurry. King has ranked top 10 at his position over the past three seasons and finished third among punters in 2017, per Pro Football Focus.
Something about King's act didn't sit well with Gruden, according to some:
The move comes soon after the Raiders also traded kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the Patriots, making it clear that special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is planning to start from scratch by the Bay.