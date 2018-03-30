Around the NFL

Oakland Raiders part ways with punter Marquette King

Published: Mar 30, 2018 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Friday's rash of transactions included a head-turning move from the Jon Gruden-led Raiders.

Oakland announced the release of popular and productive punter Marquette King.

The dumping of King comes as a surprise. A Pro Bowl alternate last season and a second-team All-Pro in 2016, the undrafted punter has established himself as one of the league's young stars at his position.

Helping the Raidersrank ninth in DVOA last season, via Football Outsiders, King was two years into a five-year, $16.5 million contract set to pay him $2.9 million in 2018. The move leaves Colby Wadman alone at the position in Oakland.

Cap savings aside, the Raiders are moving on from a talented special-teams leader who is certain to find work in a hurry. King has ranked top 10 at his position over the past three seasons and finished third among punters in 2017, per Pro Football Focus.

Something about King's act didn't sit well with Gruden, according to some:

The move comes soon after the Raiders also traded kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the Patriots, making it clear that special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is planning to start from scratch by the Bay.

The Raiders on Friday also officially announced the release of once-hyped tight end Clive Walford.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Patriots' win over Falcons on Thursday night

Bolstered by a bruising pass rush, the Patriots defense turned in a dominant effort and New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued to impress as the Pats defeated the Falcons on Thursday night. 
news

Week 11 Thursday night inactives: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson inactive vs. Patriots

Running back/wide receiver ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is inactive for the Falcons' home game on "Thursday Night Football" against the surging New England Patriots. 
news

Texans' Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end

Texans' Jeff Driskel is making a rare position change from quarterback to tight end, according to Houston TEs coach Andy Bischoff.
news

Buccaneers on Antonio Brown report: No COVID-19 vaccination card 'irregularities'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Thursday that the team received COVID-19 vaccination cards from all of their players. In a statement, the Bucs said every card received had been reviewed by team personnel and "no irregularities were observed."
news

Cam Newton giving out 50 tickets in Carolina return: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

Make no mistake, Cam Newton is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.
news

Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the league's best running backs this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said the team would like to increase Taylor's workload down the stretch.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 18

Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. The Ravens' star QB did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton: Taunting is 'being over-officiated'

The taunting topic isn't going away as the season grows older. Saints coach Sean Payton tackled the subject during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was honest in his assessment.
news

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. The hope is the bye week proves more beneficial than it was in 2020, but Nagy knows the bye alone isn't enough to suddenly turn Chicago into a winning team.
news

Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was lost for the rest of 2021. With ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately if not better than Winston.
news

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

When Davante Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW