Oakland Raiders' Jon Gruden earns first win in almost 10 years

In the end, the Raiders -- who had left a ton of potential big plays on the field, including a first-quarter pass that Carr threw into a wide-open Nelson's cleat, and a would-be 53-yard touchdown in the second quarter that swift receiver Martavis Bryant somehow managed not to catch despite being alone behind the Cleveland secondary -- lived to fight into the fifth quarter by the grace of the football gods, or at least the officiating crew: After the Browns' defense secured a fourth-down stop and Cleveland took over at its own 9 with 1:51 to go, three Hyde runs seemed to have iced the game -- but the running back's third-and-2 conversion was ruled via replay review to have fallen just short of the first-down marker, giving Carr one more shot at redemption.