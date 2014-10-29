Oakland Raiders host regional NFL FLAG Football tournament

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Oakland Raiders hosted one of eight regionals for the USA Flag Football national tournament last Saturday.
- The Miami Dolphins continued their fundamental video series with USA Football, displaying some safe blocking drills.
- USA Football's Parents Blog explained that positive parents can go a long way toward an athlete's success.
- The Pac-12 announced that Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan's zone read touchdown run was the USA Football fundamental play of the week.
