Oakland Raiders GM: 'It's good to see people call us'

Published: Mar 13, 2016 at 01:57 AM
Kevin Patra

Just two years ago, Reggie McKenzie and the Oakland Raiders were the butt of NFL jokes when it came to free agency. Now they are winning the week.

"It's good to see people call us and not always have to beg," McKenzie told the Bay Area News Group's Jerry McDonald Saturday night. "I think people can see what we're doing. I think our players, they're showing on the field, and players talk to each other. We had a handful of guys play in the Pro Bowl. It's a strong fraternity within the NFL. Guys interact."

The Raiders added quality playmakers in guard Kelechi Osemele, linebacker Bruce Irvin and cornerback Sean Smith. McKenzie noted the three were players the team "targeted" in free agency.

Adding the trio to a young corps of Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper has optimism swelling in the Bay Area.

"You look at what's happening in free agency right now, guys wanting to come here and play," recently retired Raiders legend Charles Woodson said Saturday night. "You've got to feel good about the direction. Mark Davis, Reggie, along with Jack (Del Rio), they're working together to make sure this organization is what it used to be and have the respect it used to have. It's going to be fun to watch them."

After years of being a laughing stock, Oakland is ready to leap into the thick of the playoff hunt in 2016.

