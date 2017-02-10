Oakland Raiders give Jack Del Rio new four-year deal

Del Rio spent nine seasons as the Jaguars head coach, compiling a 68-71 record before he was fired in the middle of the 2011 season. After three seasons as the Broncos defensive coordinator, the Raiders gave him his second head-coaching opportunity by offering him a four-year deal before the 2015 season. He finished 7-9 in his first season with the team, an impressive achievement considering the Raiders had seven combined wins in the previous two seasons.