Oakland Raiders give Jack Del Rio new four-year deal

The team announced Friday that they have given head coach Jack Del Rio a new four-year deal, signing him through the 2020 season.
"The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio's original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal."
Del Rio coached the Raiders to a 12-4 record in his second season with the Silver and Black, ending the franchise's 14-year playoff drought. The nickname "Black Jack Del Rio" circulated in Oakland because of his risk-taking, highlighted by going for the game-winning two-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point in the 2016 season opener against the Saints.
Del Rio spent nine seasons as the Jaguars head coach, compiling a 68-71 record before he was fired in the middle of the 2011 season. After three seasons as the Broncos defensive coordinator, the Raiders gave him his second head-coaching opportunity by offering him a four-year deal before the 2015 season. He finished 7-9 in his first season with the team, an impressive achievement considering the Raiders had seven combined wins in the previous two seasons.
Oakland's franchise quarterback immediately supported the coaching move.