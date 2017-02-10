Around the NFL

Oakland Raiders give Jack Del Rio new four-year deal

Published: Feb 10, 2017 at 12:05 PM

The Raiders are doubling down on Jack Del Rio.

The team announced Friday that they have given head coach Jack Del Rio a new four-year deal, signing him through the 2020 season.

"The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio's original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal."

Del Rio coached the Raiders to a 12-4 record in his second season with the Silver and Black, ending the franchise's 14-year playoff drought. The nickname "Black Jack Del Rio" circulated in Oakland because of his risk-taking, highlighted by going for the game-winning two-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point in the 2016 season opener against the Saints.

Del Rio spent nine seasons as the Jaguars head coach, compiling a 68-71 record before he was fired in the middle of the 2011 season. After three seasons as the Broncos defensive coordinator, the Raiders gave him his second head-coaching opportunity by offering him a four-year deal before the 2015 season. He finished 7-9 in his first season with the team, an impressive achievement considering the Raiders had seven combined wins in the previous two seasons.

Once a turnstile for coaches, the Raiders now have the second-longest tenured head coach in the AFC West. If Del Rio makes it through the entire 2017-18 campaign, it will be the first time a Raiders head coach has survived three full seasons since Jon Gruden from 1998-2001.

Oakland's franchise quarterback immediately supported the coaching move.

