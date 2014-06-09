Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen talks safety for USA Football

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- USA Football's America's Game Blog featuredOakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen talking about the importance of the Heads Up Football program (see video above).
- KWCH-TV reported on former University of Kansas running back Jake Sharp, who is using USA Football concussion education as part of his Sharp Performance Football Camp.
- KTVB-TV reported on a USA Football coaching clinic in the Boise, Idaho, area that will teach the Heads Up Football program.
- WRAL.com reported that Wake County School District became the first district in North Carolina to adopt the Heads Up Football program.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor