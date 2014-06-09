Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen talks safety for USA Football

Published: Jun 09, 2014 at 05:57 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • KWCH-TV reported on former University of Kansas running back Jake Sharp, who is using USA Football concussion education as part of his Sharp Performance Football Camp.
  • KTVB-TV reported on a USA Football coaching clinic in the Boise, Idaho, area that will teach the Heads Up Football program.
  • WRAL.com reported that Wake County School District became the first district in North Carolina to adopt the Heads Up Football program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

