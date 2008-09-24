O'Sullivan moving up the ranks among fantasy's top quarterbacks

M.F.: I would definitely trade one of these quarterbacks right now. Believe it or not, but Rivers and Cutler are currently one and two in fantasy points among all players on NFL.com. I'd target a team with a real hole at the quarterback position (maybe the team that lost Tom Brady) and look to acquire a running back. And don't take anything less than an elite runner in return. Backs like Earnest Graham, Ryan Grant and Maurice Jones-Drew won't cut it. Shoot for the top runners like Marion Barber, Frank Gore or even Adrian Peterson. You wouldn't exchange gold for silver, and you shouldn't take less in a trade for either of these emerging quarterbacks.