Around the NFL

O.J. Howard 'a little bit' surprised by lack of production

Published: Oct 08, 2019 at 02:26 AM

Tight end O.J. Howard said the Saints' defensive scheme surprised the Buccaneers. Howard is also surprised by his own team's offensive scheme. Namely, that it hasn't involved him more.

"A little bit, but it's just one of those things where you've got to stay at it," Howard said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "Sometimes we don't play teams who give us what we thought we were going to get on film. So it's one of those things where you have to keep going and hopefully you get the good looks."

His head coach intimated Howard needs to create more separation and give quarterback Jameis Winston good looks as well.

"It's just a matter of opportunities," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. "He's going out for passes. It's just whether he's getting open."

That wasn't thought to be an issue for Howard entering Year 3. After modest production his first two seasons, 2019 was supposed to be a breakout campaign in Arians' new offense. Instead, Howard has just 11 catches for 141 yards. Even his 12.8 yards per catch is down about four yards from his career average.

The Alabama product believes it's partly a product of how teams are defending him. He had just one catch for 10 yards in a 31-24 loss to New Orleans this past Sunday.

"Nobody's going to keep it vanilla for you the whole time," he said afterward. "They're going to show different looks. They're going to bring different pressures that you don't expect. But that's why sometimes you have plays that are designed to (beat) any coverage or any look you get."

That would seem to be a shot at an offensive system that is producing 55.7 fewer yards per game compared to last season but 4.4 more points. Interestingly, that's come without Howard scoring a touchdown. He has 11 of them in his brief career, and it stands to reason the 2-3 Bucs would be better off if he added to that tally soon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day-to-day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears activated running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW