O'Hara released from hospital, plans to play

Published: Oct 16, 2008 at 09:45 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Center Shaun O'Hara rejoined the New York Giants on Thursday after being hospitalized for two days with an infected toe on his left foot.

"A hospital is no place for a professional athlete to spend 40 hours staring at a wall," O'Hara said after practicing for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. "So I was happy to get out of there. But they took every precaution. I can't sit here and say it wasn't serious, but it wasn't life threatening by any means."

O'Hara received intravenous antibiotics for what he described as a staph infection between his last two toes. It had been a problem for a couple of weeks and flared up before Monday's night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

O'Hara was given medication before the game, noting the toe hurt the most when he had to put on his shoes. He was admitted to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Tuesday and released Thursday morning. He probably will have to take oral medication for the next few weeks.

"I obviously didn't feel super fresh, but it just felt good to be out playing the game again and being with my teammates," O'Hara said. "That is the best part, to be back to work. I'm sure I'll feel even better tomorrow."

O'Hara said the doctors told him things could get much worse without treatment, so he went to the hospital. He plans to play Sunday.

The only embarrassment was getting text messages from his teammates.

"Yeah, there were a lot of toe trucks coming around," O'Hara said. "It is a little bit embarrassing, I think, to be in the hospital for a toe. And my phone was kind of blowing up yesterday and I felt bad telling everybody, `I'm fine, thank you for the concern and thank you for the thoughts, but I'll be OK."'

Tackle David Diehl said teammates text-messaged O'Hara just to make sure he was all right before teasing him.

"I made sure I made him remember that being in the city that McDonald's delivers, small things like that," Diehl said.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

news

Cardinals unveil alternate black helmet to be worn in three games during 2022 season

Arizona unveiled its alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Sunday, describing it on the team's social media as a "galactic black, firescotch shell." The club will wear its alternate helmet for one preseason game and two regular-season contests.

news

Bills safety Jordan Poyer avoiding holdout amid contract dispute: 'I want to be here'

Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer expressed his desire to play in Buffalo by showing up to training camp amid a contract dispute.

news

Texans rookie WR John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, unlikely to play in 2022 season

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW