O'Hara, Nicks, Tollefson all out for Giants' finale vs. Redskins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York GiantsPro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara, wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and backup defensive lineman Dave Tollefson will not play in Sunday's game against the Redskins in Washington.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin ruled out the three players after they missed practice for the third consecutive day. O'Hara aggravated an Achilles' tendon injury in his left foot, and Nicks has a broken big toe on his left foot. Tollefson hurt a knee two games ago.
Cornerback Corey Webster (ribs), defensive tackle Chris Canty (neck) and cornerback Brian Jackson (knee) are questionable.
Defensive ends Justin Tuck (chest) and Osi Umenyiora (knee), safety Antrel Rolle (ankle) and running back Ahmad Bradshaw (ankle) are probable.
The Giants (9-6) must win or tie Sunday's game and hope the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers to make the playoffs.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press