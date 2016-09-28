Around the NFL

O'Brien: Watt irreplaceable, but Texans will fight on

Published: Sep 28, 2016 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

J.J. Watt's season sits in jeopardy, but that doesn't mean the Texans are bailing on 2016.

Despite their All-Universe defensive terror heading to injured reserve with a back injury, coach Bill O'Brien made it clear Wednesday that his players won't feel sorry for themselves.

"You can never replace the best player in NFL," O'Brien said. "At the same time, this is a team. We got a lot of good players."

Said O'Brien: "We're looking forward to the challenge ahead ... obviously, we all feel bad for him."

It's been a brutal stretch for Watt, who missed the entire preseason after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in late July. This latest setback could end his season, although an ounce of hope remains that Watt could return for a late-year playoff push.

"J.J. did absolutely everything he could do to get back to the field after surgery this summer ... he followed doctors' orders," O'Brien said, adding: "I have no idea when his back injury reoccurred."

Sunday will mark the first game Watt has ever missed, diminishing the potential of a talented defensive front still stocked with productive whirlwinds in the form of Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and upstart John Simon.

Still, Houston's offense boasts a laundry list of tantalizing skill-position talent with Lamar Miller playing well in the backfield and Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins paired up with rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller.

The Texans also play in the middling AFC South, where both Tennessee and Jacksonville appear unwilling to live up to the offseason hype. Both clubs still feel a year away, while the floating Colts have holes on both sides of the ball.

The Texans might be without their best player, but -- like the resilient Vikings in the NFC -- it's far too early to count Houston out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears hiring Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Chicago Bears' general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is again a hot name in the head coaching carousel and it seems somewhat likely he could leave. If Bills HC Sean McDermott has to hire a replacement, star QB Josh Allen will have a say on who it is.
news

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

The finish to the most thrilling Divisional Round in ages might have been the only letdown from the entire weekend, with the Chiefs and Bills engaging in a battle that has generated as much discourse about overtime rules as the epic game itself.
news

LaFleur: Packers 'hopeful' to retain 'best receiver in the league' Davante Adams before free agency

Much of the immediate questions following Green Bay's Divisional Round exit centered on the future of Aaron Rodgers. Lost in the shuffle was Rodgers' most important and trustworthy target, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who is headed toward free agency in the spring unless he and the Packers can come to an agreement on a new deal.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

Niners LT Trent Williams' X-rays on his ankle were negative, but his status for the NFC Championship Game is uncertain, while running back Le'Veon Bell is now a free agent.
news

Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire'

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game

More than a week after his team's disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team's season and the club's future moving forward.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW