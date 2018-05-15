Around the NFL

O'Brien: Tyrann Mathieu to 'hone in on' playing safety

Published: May 15, 2018 at 04:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Texans have a plan -- a specific one -- for Tyrann Mathieu.

After lining up all over the field during his run with the Arizona Cardinals, "The Honey Badger" will operate purely as a safety in Houston. At least for now.

"We talked about that when we were speaking to him during the process,"Texans coach Bill O'Brien said, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "We told him that we really do value -- as you know -- we value versatility, but we also understand that a guy needs to have basically one home. He needs to understand and master that one home, which is safety for Tyrann."

Mathieu morphed into an early career sensation with the Cardinals, lining up as a safety, cornerback and linebacker on any given down. His rare versatility gave Arizona a moveable element of surprise that kept offenses guessing. Teams league-wide tried to find their own version of Mathieu, but -- when healthy -- he operated in a class of his own.

O'Brien doesn't want to limit Mathieu, saying that "maybe he does something else" in "different packages," but not at the expense of allowing him to grow roots at his primary position.

"When you watch him in these sessions that we've had, you can see a guy that's very instinctive, that moves well and that can probably do a few different things for us," O'Brien reiterated, "but we're going to start him at safety and let him hone in on that."

Mathieu is comfortable with the plan, citing Houston's role for him as a major selling point after being released in March by the Cardinals.

"I think this is why I chose to play for the Texans," Mathieu said. "I had a lot on my plate. I couldn't really focus on really one position. I think a lot of times coaches may ask me to strictly rely on my instincts, but am I really getting better at football? I think those were questions I needed to answer and I think [coordinator] Romeo [Crennel] answered those questions for me."

This makes sense, on paper, as Mathieu absorbs the intricacies of Houston's defense. Ultimately, the Texans should -- and will -- find ways to best utilize one of the game's most versatile defensive backs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence agree to terms on four-year, $90 million contract extension

The New York Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $60 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson ready to move on after signing historic contract, eager to work with upgraded WR corps

After becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can't wait to get to work with his upgraded wide receiver corps.

news

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; DT is first 2023 first-round pick under contract

Eagles DL Jalen Carter has agreed to terms on a four-year, $21,806,184 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

2023 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen recently spoke with Saquon Barkley's representation: 'We want him to be here'

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen joined Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding star RB Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'trying to bulk up' for full-time pass-rushing role: 'Ready to show what I can do'

Micah Parsons is spending his offseason bulking up. The Cowboys linebacker hasn't attended the team's voluntary workouts as he focuses on gaining extra weight this offseason.

news

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote says LB Devin White's contract concerns are 'champagne problems'

Buccaneers LB Devin White's trade request was never going to be honored by the club. White wants a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but assistant coach Larry Foote downplayed the contract squabble.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb on future with Cowboys: 'I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey'

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were all asked about potential deals to stay with Dallas in the future, and the trio expressed a desire to stay with the team for a long time to come.

news

From Brady to Mahomes: OT Donovan Smith signs one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $9M

Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $9 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Playing with Aaron Rodgers still 'hasn't sunk in' for Jets teammates: 'That's a legend right there'

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets teammates on both offense and defense are still getting used to have a four-time Most Valuable Player at quarterback, and they're ready for the expectations that come with acquiring such a talent.

news

Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Ravens and former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More