O'Brien not concerned about Osweiler's interceptions

The Texans highly-paid quarterback displays a big arm but has thrown six interceptions to just five touchdowns.
Coach Bill O'Brien said he's not pestered by the picks.
"Am I concerned? No, I'm not," O'Brien said, via ESPN.com. "I believe that it will get fixed. I think that overall Brock has played well for us. Other than the two interceptions, I thought the guy played a good football game for us (against Tennessee). Got us into the right plays, good tempo, so we just need to stop turning the ball over and I think a lot goes into that. Not just one player."
Osweiler's tendency to force balls into tight spaces is partially a result of panicking in the face of pressure. The 6-foot-8 quarterback has a tendency to get rattled by pressure, especially up the gut, and lose his progression.
In Week 4 he got two balls intercepted when targeting DeAndre Hopkins. Five of Osweiler's six interceptions have been targeting Nuk.
"I wouldn't call it trying to force the ball to Hop. I would call it I need to make a more accurate throw," Osweiler said. "There is a fine line of do you try to force your No. 1 wide receiver the football? But in those cases I don't think we were forcing anything, I just think I need to make better decisions and throw more accurate footballs."
As teams get more film on Osweiler -- a quarterback with a mere 11 starts under his belt -- smarter and quicker decisions will become more vital to avoiding picks.
O'Brien reiterated he's not worried about the interceptions, saying there were "a couple that haven't been good decisions that we have to clean up," and noted some were a product of poor play calls.
Will Fuller has been a revelation this season. The rest of the Texans' offense has room to improve. Getting left tackle Duane Brown back soon should upgrade an offensive line that has been hammered in both the run and passing game.
Sunday against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has made MVP-level quarterbacks look pedestrian this season seems unlikely the game Brock breaks out.